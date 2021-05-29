The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
