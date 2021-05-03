Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.