Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.