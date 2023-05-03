Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
