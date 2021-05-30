Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
