Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain a…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecaste…