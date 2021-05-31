 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics