Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
