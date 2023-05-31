Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.