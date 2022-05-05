The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures wi…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will s…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepare…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'l…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot…