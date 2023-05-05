Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.