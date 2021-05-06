Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
