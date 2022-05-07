Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will s…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepare…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.