Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.