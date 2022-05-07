Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

