Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
