 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics