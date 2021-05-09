Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance of rain in…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions …
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures …
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…