 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular