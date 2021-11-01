Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may wan…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies toda…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperature…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.