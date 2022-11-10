 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

