Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
