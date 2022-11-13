Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.