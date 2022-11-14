Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forec…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturd…