Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
