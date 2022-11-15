The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
