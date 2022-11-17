Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.