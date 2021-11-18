 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

