Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…