Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
