Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today'…