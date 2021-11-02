Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.