Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. W…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild …
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 deg…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. T…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. T…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will …
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Mode…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. W…