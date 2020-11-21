Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.