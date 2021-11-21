 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

