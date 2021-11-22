Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Ex…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecast…