Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

