Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

