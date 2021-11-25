Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
