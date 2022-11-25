Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.