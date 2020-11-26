 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

