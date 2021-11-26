Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…