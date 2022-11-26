Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's condi…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures w…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temp…