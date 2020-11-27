Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM EST FRI. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.