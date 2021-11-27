 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

