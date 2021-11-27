Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
