Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

