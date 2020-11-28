 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

