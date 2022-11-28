Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.