Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

