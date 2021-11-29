Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
