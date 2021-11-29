 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

