Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may wan…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperature…