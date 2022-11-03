Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
