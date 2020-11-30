 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

