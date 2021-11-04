Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
